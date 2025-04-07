Bereaved families supported thanks to partnership working

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Grieving families in South Yorkshire have found support thanks to a partnership that sees Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice supporting families from Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust following the unexpected death of a child or young person.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The agreement between the Trust and the Hospice has already made a meaningful difference for bereaved families from across the region. Through this collaboration, Bluebell Wood's team of specialists has been able to extend their range of bereavement support services to families who have suffered the loss of a child or young person at Sheffield Children's or from communities within the wider Sheffield area.

Amanda Parsons, bereavement coordinator at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice said: “Providing this kind of support to a bereaved family is such an important part of the care that they could need when their child has died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're regularly told by parents that they don't know what they would have done without this service.”

Sarah Bottrell and Amanda Parsons from Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

Amanda explained that prior to the partnership, Bluebell Wood's bereavement services were limited to families already supported by Bluebell Wood, of children or young people who are not expected to live beyond their 19th birthday due to life-limiting conditions.

"This arrangement with Sheffield Children's means that we have extended that support to families following the unexpected death of a child or young person at the hospital or in the community, no matter the circumstances” added Amanda.

Through the partnership, the Bluebell Wood team has been able to offer a range of personalised support, from one-on-one counselling to the monthly Dragonfly support group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda continued, “As well as our listening and talking support we have bereavement counsellors, sibling support and memory work to help families with their individual needs.”

An example of some of the memory work includes hand and footprints, 3d models of hands and feet, fingerprints that can be made into jewellery and a pebble with the child’s name on it that families can choose to place in the dragonfly memory garden.

“Our service makes sure there is always someone available seven days a week to offer support.

“By welcoming and embracing families into this service we’re offering support at a time when they need it the most and events like our annual remembering day provide a chance to be with other families as we remember the children and young people together,” said Amanda.

For further information about Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice visit www.bluebellwood.org