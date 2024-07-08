Beloved Sheffield florist set to close after more than 40 years

By Taejah BootheContributor
Published 8th Jul 2024, 11:37 BST
Flora is closing down after over 40 years of business. For now, the store will continue as normal with a large sale, but the shop is set to close for good mid August.

Kristin Herzog, one of the florists, said: “Flowers and plants definitely make a difference to people's wellbeing. We’d love for our plants to go to a loving home, instead of in the bin.”

The decision to close the store was made by the owner, Catherine Vikers, who will be retiring after working for over 50 years.

Catherine Vikers has provided her service on Ecclesall Road for many years now and has employed numerous staff over her career, training them to be florists.

Flora StorefrontFlora Storefront
She is ‘proud’ of all her work over the years and ‘happy to be retiring’.

Many locals are devastated to see the florist close as they have built close relationships with the owner and employees who work there.

The store sells plants, flower pots and makes flower arrangements for special occasions like weddings, birthdays and funerals.

Grace Liddiard, a regular customer, said: “I’ve literally filled our flat with stuff from here.

Plants for salePlants for sale
“I didn’t even realise they were closing down. I’m gutted, totally gutted.”

Flora is doing a large sale on all of their plants and flower pots, which has just begun.

The sale signs are now in the shop windows and the sale will continue until the store has officially closed later this summer.

