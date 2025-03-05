Begbies Traynor Group raises £35,000 for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice

A corporate supporter has raised an incredible £35,000 for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice after choosing it as its Charity of the Year for 2024.

Begbies Traynor Group plc is a leading UK advisory firm with expertise in business recovery, advisory and corporate finance, valuations, asset sales and property consultancy. The company’s Sheffield office, which employs more than 50 people, held fundraising events throughout the year in aid of Bluebell Wood, and supported staff members to undertake individual challenges, such as running half-marathons and skydiving.

Marie Harrison, manager at Begbies Traynor, said: “We have been proud to have Bluebell Wood as our office Charity of the Year and have enjoyed working alongside the wonderful team there.

“In 2020 the charity provided incredible support to the family of one of our colleagues. The whole office has thoroughly embraced doing as much as possible to support the amazing work they undertake to support children and young adults diagnosed with a terminal illness, and their families.

The team from Begbies Traynor Group’s Sheffield Office with their cheque for Bluebell Wood

“Staff have been undertaking fundraising activities including volunteering, half marathons, numerous social events, a three peaks challenge and even a sky dive, raising over £35,000 in twelve months.

“It’s a charity close to our hearts and we hope our endeavours aid Bluebell Wood to help another family, as they did one of ours.”

Bluebell Wood, which opened in North Anston, South Yorkshire in 2008, cares for babies, children and young people from across South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire, North Derbyshire and parts of North Lincolnshire whose lives are sadly just too short, both in their own homes and at the hospice.

In addition to clinical care services, it provides a home-from-home for families facing the toughest of times. The team also supports other health care providers in the community and in local hospitals.

It costs almost £6.5m each year to keep the hospice running, with around just 16 percent of funding coming from government and the remaining 84 percent generated by fundraising. All services are completely free to families who are referred to Bluebell Wood.

Ellie Brumley, regional fundraiser at Bluebell Wood, said: “The support of companies such as Begbies Traynor is vital for the hospice to deliver the support and care that families need.

“We are humbled when so many people from one organisation come together to raise so much money for Bluebell Wood, undertaking such a variety of events and challenges – some even going so far as to jump out of a plane! On behalf of everyone at Bluebell Wood, I would like to say a big thank you to Begbies for their amazing efforts.”

For information about the work of the hospice and how to support it, please visit www.bluebellwood.org