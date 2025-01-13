Beer podcast launches GIMME SOME beer at The Star reader's favourite Sheffield pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Beer enthusiasts from across the UK braved chilly weather to attend an exciting beer launch event at the Commercial Pub in Chapeltown on Friday, January 10.

The Ale & Audio podcast, recorded in a cosy 6x8 pub shed in Chapeltown, Sheffield, unveiled their first-ever podcast beer, brewed by Glasgow’s Overtone Brewing.

After keeping the beer name under wraps for six weeks, it was finally revealed: GIMME SOME, inspired by the iconic 1977 disco hit by Brendon (originally recorded by Jimmy "Bo" Horne).

The event drew local listeners and supporters, as well as attendees who traveled from as far as Telford, Newcastle, Leicester, and Nottingham. Among the crowd was Pints of Sheffield, the city's online beer and pub guide, known for organizing events like the Abbeydale Road Beer Festival.

The Commercial pub in Chapeltown hosted the event

The Commercial Pub holds special significance for podcast host Jimbo, as it’s his local spot, which he frequently praises on the podcast. Last year, it was also voted the Sheffield Star’s readers’ favorite pub. Jimbo has even hosted international visitors, including listeners from America, treating them to the pub’s legendary chip butties.

Paul Harrison from the Commercial Pub said: “It was a fantastic event with a great turnout. Given the challenges the hospitality industry has faced, it was wonderful to see a pub full of like-minded people enjoying fantastic beer at the start of the year. A big thank you to Ale & Audio, Michael, Overtone Brewing, and everyone who supported the event.”

Michael from the Ale & Audio podcast added, “We knew the beer would be great, but it’s even better than we imagined. Overtone Brewing has done an amazing job, and we’re grateful to the Commercial Pub for being such excellent hosts.”

GIMME SOME is a 6.5% Triple Dry Hopped IPA, soft and juicy with tropical notes of mango and peach. It will be available for purchase from the Overtone Brewing webstore starting Monday, January 20.