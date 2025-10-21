Be Diversified event celebrates international colleagues at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals

On Friday September 26, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) hosted “Be Diversified! Celebrate, Connect, Be Inspired” - a vibrant cultural celebration honouring its international colleagues - at Armthorpe Community Centre.

Funded by the South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (SYICB) People Experience Team, the event brought to life key pillars of the Trust’s People Plan, particularly the "Growing for the Future" commitment to supporting and welcoming internationally educated colleagues. It also reflected the People Plan’s supporting pillar of “Belonging in Team DBTH”, which champions a workplace culture where every colleague feels valued, included, and proud to be part of the Trust community.

Throughout the day, attendees had the chance to connect with fellow international colleagues, sharing stories about their backgrounds, cultures, and experiences. Hosted by Airish Saluta, Infection Prevention and Control specialist nurse at DBTH and former Chair of the Internationally Educated Colleagues Network, the event featured engaging speeches and presentations from a range of colleagues across DBTH and SYICB. A highlight was a traditional Filipino dance performed by colleagues.

Brigitte Kaviani, programme director for People Experience at SYICB, said: “This event hosted by Airish was a celebration of bringing together our Internationally Educated colleagues at DBTH and those supporting them to showcase their career journeys and achievements. I am very pleased that my team was able to support running this event.”

Many participants wore traditional attire and hosted cultural stalls showcasing their national heritage. A wide array of international cuisine was also on offer, with buffet dishes representing the diverse backgrounds of the Trust’s workforce.

Zoe Lintin, chief people officer, said: “This event is always such a joyous occasion and a great opportunity to celebrate our fantastic international colleagues.

“We are so grateful that they chose to make Doncaster and Bassetlaw their home, and to dedicate their skills, knowledge and compassion to caring for our communities.

“The DBTH Way is at the heart of everything we do, ensuring that inclusivity and person-centred care are central to our approach. This is reflected in how we have recruited and retained colleagues from overseas over the years. Through their contributions, we continue to build a strong, diverse workforce - one where different experiences and practices of care come together to enhance our work and deliver quality outcomes for patients.”

Overseas recruitment has been a key approach at the Trust for maintaining a stable workforce and ensuring the delivery of high-quality services and patient care. By recruiting and retaining permanent skilled employees, the Trust can reduce its reliance on agency workers, allowing savings to be reinvested into improving patient care and facilities.