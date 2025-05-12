Battle of the Waste Companies raises £10,000 plus for Sophie

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 12th May 2025, 15:54 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 16:00 BST
The Battle of the Waste Companies has raised more than £10,000 for a young Rotherham mum fighting a battle against terminal cancer.

The New York Stadium was the setting for the special fundraising football match that saw a team from Rotherham’s KCM Waste Management take on a team from Fawkes Recycling from Chesterfield.

And even though the sporting champions on the night were the KCM team, the real winner was young mum and cancer patient Sophie White, who needs £200,000 for life-prolonging immunotherapy available only in Germany.

Alongside the match, the evening included a fundraising raffle and auction as well as entertainment from rising Rotherham star Lil Charva, who was most recently featured in acclaimed Netflix drama Adolescence.

The KCM team were the winners on the pitch.placeholder image
The KCM team were the winners on the pitch.

There was also generous sponsorship from a host of local companies and organisations, including Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber Of Commerce, 360 Scaffolding Services, Assett Go, IFS Insurance, Blue Machinery, Apollo Fuels, Trans Global, KPL Plastering Services, 1st Call and Blackburn Material Solutions.

“We’d aimed to reach a total of £10,000 so we are delighted that we’re now at £10.815, with that figures still rising,” said KCM Commercial Manager Ellie Hickling.

“It was a brilliant night with so many people out at the stadium, not just to enjoy a good football match but, more importantly, to cheer for Sophie and her family as we raised as much money as impossible for such a deserving cause.

“We always knew that the people of Rotherham were generous and proud of their community spirit, but this result exceeds all our expectations.

“A massive thank you to our two teams, our sponsors and, most of all, to all the people who turned up and gave so generously.”

