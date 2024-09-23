Barriers prevent Sheffield’s ESEA community accessing health services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Language, long working hours, cultural differences and isolation have been highlighted as some of the barriers why Sheffield’s Chinese community may not be accessing mainstream health provision.

The obstacles were highlighted at the launch of a new outreach initiative to raise awareness of dementia and associated care and services within Sheffield’s East South East Asian (ESEA) community attended by more than 60 people.

The Changing Seasons initiative, started in September’s ESEA Heritage Awareness month, reached out to the ESEA community to celebrate Sheffield being a diverse city, and a safe and supportive place for the older generation.

Wake Smith Solicitors’ Stephanie Chung helped launch the initiative and was joined by Jonathan Rowley of Hamnett Wealth, Kerre Chen of Independent Sheffield, and Dominic Ng of Bauer Media and representatives from the Chinese Community Centre and Sheffield Chinese Association to talk to interested guests and highlight services available to this community.

Changing Seasons event with Dominic Ng, Ana Chan, Stephanie Chung, Kerre Chen, Kelvin Quick

Stephanie Chung, who specialises in later life legal matters, said: “Through these events we aim to raise awareness about mental health and start conversations about later life, reduce social isolation to improve the health and well-being of people within Sheffield’s ESEA and wider communities.

“Also to help preserve our heritage, to value and enjoy in the present and build upon for future generations.

“According to research, compared with most other ethnic minorities in the UK, the Chinese are amongst the most geographically dispersed, and currently make the lowest use of health services of all minority ethnic groups.

“There is a great health inequality between the Chinese community and the general population.

“Language difficulties and long working hours in the catering trade present major obstacles to many Chinese people in accessing mainstream health provision. Language and cultural barriers can result in inappropriate health solutions being given. Isolation is a common problem amongst this widely dispersed community and can lead to a range of mental illnesses.

“The Sheffield Chinese Community Centre through its various initiatives already does a lot to help the community, but resources, especially the pool of volunteers, are really stretched.”

The Changing Seasons initiative hopes to empower the ESEA community to build a future where social inclusion thrives and generations unite, in tandem with preparations for the 30th anniversary of the Sheffield Chinese Community Centre in 2025.

Stephanie added: “I am doing this in memory of my Porpor (Grandma), for my children who are the next generation of British ESEA, and finally in anticipation of the challenges that may be ahead for our family following a diagnosis of dementia, knowing what I know from my job.

“My job is about life – about death, illness, and grief, which we all face eventually. And being there to guide people through these moments is one of the most meaningful things you can do.

“I have met the most inspiring people. There are challenges and moments you can’t control, but you’ll also laugh, cry, and experience deep human connections.

“Seeing the world through the eyes of somebody living with dementia or a mental illness is a transformational experience, but one where you can find your true value in your work.

“If by attending these events, people can start conversations with their loved ones, or help think about the future and how they can leave a legacy - then we are glad to have helped.”

The Changing Seasons initiative is working with local charities, Sheffield Archives and Sheffield Museums to organise talks, family workshops and other events over the next 12-18 months, leading to a display in the Sheffield Life & Times Gallery at Weston Park Museum, and a celebration of the 30th anniversary of the centre next year.

For further information on ESEA events visit www.changingseasons.co.uk or for information on later life legal matters visit www.wake-smith.com or call Stephanie Chung on 0114 224 2114.