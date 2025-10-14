Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber recognise Objective’s 15th anniversary

Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce has recognised award-winning Sheffield based B2B creative marketing agency Objective for achieving fifteen years of record-breaking growth.

Objective has already been awarded Patron status by the Chamber.

And now the Chamber team has presented Objective with a Salute to Business award at the region’s biggest business event – Chamber Means Business.

The Objective team of B2B specialists partner with hundreds of B2B clients including Assa Aboly, Kingfisher Lighting, OSO Hotwater, SIG and Turner and Townsend.

Picture shows (left to right) BRCC Chief Executive Carrie Sudbury, Objective Business Development Manager Nick Dickson and BRCC Operations Director Shane Young

Objective recently became the only B2B marketing agency in the region to be invited to California to speak at Hero Conf, the largest independent global event dedicated to digital marketing, PPC and paid social media.

“As we celebrate our 15th anniversary, it’s extremely rewarding to be invited to share an international platform with industry leaders including Google Ads, Meta, LinkedIn, X, TikTok, Amazon Advertising and Apple Ads,” said Objective managing director Dan Broadbent.

“At the same time, we are equally proud of our award from Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber, emphasising our place at the heart of the South Yorkshire business community.

“We have been active members of Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber for almost fifteen years.

“It was during the Covid lockdowns, when other agencies did much less, that we decided we needed to do more and became Chamber Patrons, providing marketing support to businesses throughout South Yorkshire.

“We are delighted to be recognised as the only B2B creative marketing agency with Patron status”