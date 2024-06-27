BARNSLEY ACADEMY STUDENT AND STAFF MEMBER HONOURED AT NATIONAL AWARDS CEREMONY

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barnsley Academy is celebrating after Year 10 student Kaitlyn Walker and staff member Sarah Morgan took home two of the most coveted awards at United Learning’s national Best in Everyone Awards. Both were commended at a magnificent black-tie gala held at the Cutlers’ Hall in Sheffield on Friday June 21.

Kaitlyn Walkerwon the ‘Leadership and Service Award' for her active role in both the school and local communities. At the academy, Kaitlyn is the Chair of the school’s first ever Student Council, where she presides over meetings and ensures ideas and voices across all year groups are heard. Locally, in her role as Barnsley Youth Mayor, she works with young people across the region to campaign on key issues that are impacting them, which has included meeting with magistrates and key political figures, such as local MP Ben Jarvis. Kaitlyn is also a member of the National Youth Parliament through which she works with charities and organisations on national projects.

Speaking of her win, Kaitlyn said: "I'm honoured to have been chosen to receive such a prestigious award, alongside some of the most talented students in the UK. I wish to inspire the young people of my local constituency to possess the ambition and determination to lead a fulfilling life and reach their goals."

The academy is also commemorating the win of Sarah Morgan who was crowned ‘Secondary Early Career Teacher of the Year’ for her proactive approach to exposing her students to music in new and exciting ways. Since joining the academy, Sarah has made a huge contribution to the music department, facilitating a school choir and a wide range of ensembles and bands. Under her guidance, Year 10 students also got the unique opportunity to perform in an Evensong with Millfield School at St Paul’s Cathedral – the first time Barnsley Academy students have ever been involved in such an event.

Kaitlyn Walker with Sarah Morgan

Commenting on her award, Sarah said: "It was lovely to be recognised for this award and to see the awards presented to other students and staff for such amazing accomplishments. It was a really inspiring evening."

First held in 2013, the annual Best in Everyone Awards celebrates the accomplishments of students and staff at United Learning schools across the country. The awards evening also gives credit to some of United Learning’s most inspirational and hard-working individuals and teams. This year, awards recognised both academic excellence and extracurricular achievements, including notable contributions to local communities.

To take home their awards, Kaitlyn and Sarah were first nominated by staff members at Barnsley Academy and later selected by a panel of judges from a shortlist of excellent candidates across United Learning schools nationally.

