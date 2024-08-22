Barnsley Academy marks GCSE success
64% of students achieved a grade four or above in both English and maths, with 44% achieving a grade 5 or above in both subjects.
Amongst those who secured a raft of the highest grades include:
- Harry Hoyland, who achieved seven grade 9s, two grade 8s and one grade 7;
- Ashley White, who achieved one Distinction 2*, six grade 9s, two grade 8s and one grade 7;
- Olivia Ward, who achieved two grade 9s, four grade 8s and 1 grade 7;
- Melissa Connolly, who achieved two grade 9s, four grade 8s and one grade 7;
- Courney Baines, who achieved one Distinction 2*, one grade 9, three grade 8s and three grade 7s.
Harry, who is going on to Sixth Form in Huddersfield where he’ll be studying Physics, Maths and Geography at A Level, said: “Thank you to all my teachers at Barnsley Academy. The teachers here are really good at helping students – ahead of our exams they put on extra revision sessions after school and we could come in on Saturdays to keep working and improving on our coursework. If you put the effort in, they reciprocate the effort tenfold. Overall, my experience at school has been great and, from an educational perspective, has set me up well for Sixth Form.”
Principal at Barnsley Academy, Naveed Khan, who is taking up a new post in September, said: “Congratulations to all our students collecting their GCSE results today. They have shown real determination and commitment to their studies, particularly over the last two years, and have seen their hard work rewarded today. Thank you to staff across the school who have played a pivotal role in ensuring our young people’s success and also to our parent community whose enduring support has been invaluable.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as Principal at Barnsley and am grateful to the entire school community for helping to make it such an excellent place to teach and learn. I wish all our students and staff the best of luck for the future which I have no doubt will be very bright.”
