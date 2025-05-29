Banner Plant supports green-fingered Roundabout planter project
Banner Plant is a leading plant hire specialists for construction, infrastructure and industry.
But the task for Roundabout was much simpler - helping to create planters for one of Roundabout’s Group Living properties.
And keeping in with the green theme, all the wood used in the project came from pallets donated to the charity by Sheffield company DBL Logistics.
Roundabout’s Group Living Support Worker Daisy Norman commented: “We want to thank the Banner Plant team for organising the planter-building workshop.
“Our young people have been really engaged since and have built more planters and it's been lovely doing this with them, sharing their DIY, gardening, problem solving and design knowledge and skills with one another.
“Young people from different countries and backgrounds have been able to discuss, compare and learn about what's achievable in different climates in terms of growing fruit and veg.
“It has even inspired one of our young person's goals to own land in the future and look for allotment voluntary opportunities within Sheffield.”