Banner Cross Guides are the stars of the show at St Luke’s fundraiser

The 28th Banner Cross Guides took centre stage as they raised more than £300 for St Luke’s Hospice.

The girls undertook a whole range of fundraising activities, including performing their own talent show, a bake sale and other stalls adding to the occasion.

And by the time they took their final bow, they had raised £311, which will go directly to supporting St Luke’s patients.

“This is the first time we have worked with the Guides and we hope this to be the start of a lasting partnership with this community across Sheffield,” said St Luke’s Fundraising Assistant Olivia Yates.

“The Banner Cross group are already looking at future fundraising through collections, bag packing and other challenges.

“But we’d be delighted to hear from any other groups and to give them support as they launch their own fundraising projects.”

Any groups interested in supporting St Luke’s can contact Olivia on 0114 2357 495 or email: [email protected]