Baker Michael’s comedy debut raises £300 for St Luke’s Hospice

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 9th Jul 2025, 13:03 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2025, 14:28 BST
Master baker Michael Bevan raised £300 for St Luke’s Hospice when he swapped the heat of the kitchen for the glaring lights of the comedy stage.

Michael, who is Head of People, Products and Customer Experience at Sheffield’s Forge Bakehouse, made his comedy debut at the city’s Ultra Comedy night.

Leading up to the event, he had gone through eight weeks of training with Graeme Rayner of Gag N Bone Man Comedy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But on the night it was just Michael, the mic - and an audience of 300 people looking to be entertained!

Michael raised £300 for St Luke's with his stand up comedy debut.placeholder image
Michael raised £300 for St Luke's with his stand up comedy debut.

“I loved it, I really enjoyed every bit of it,” said Michael, who had decided to make his comedy debut as he marked his 40th birthday.

“As a chef, I’ve done demonstrations in front of 300 people but if you cook every day for a living then you feel very comfortable with that, even if there are so many people watching you.

“But when you see 300 people sitting there waiting for you to entertain them, you do think you must be mad - but as soon as I got on stage I was fine and I did get a few laughs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was very daunting but it was worth it to be able to raise £300 for St Luke’s, which is a great charity, and I probably will do it again some time.”

There’s still time to support Michael and his comedy challenge by visiting www.justgiving.com/page/michael-bevan-1

Related topics:St Luke's HospicePeopleSheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice