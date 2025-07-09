Baker Michael’s comedy debut raises £300 for St Luke’s Hospice

Master baker Michael Bevan raised £300 for St Luke’s Hospice when he swapped the heat of the kitchen for the glaring lights of the comedy stage.

Michael, who is Head of People, Products and Customer Experience at Sheffield’s Forge Bakehouse, made his comedy debut at the city’s Ultra Comedy night.

Leading up to the event, he had gone through eight weeks of training with Graeme Rayner of Gag N Bone Man Comedy.

But on the night it was just Michael, the mic - and an audience of 300 people looking to be entertained!

“I loved it, I really enjoyed every bit of it,” said Michael, who had decided to make his comedy debut as he marked his 40th birthday.

“As a chef, I’ve done demonstrations in front of 300 people but if you cook every day for a living then you feel very comfortable with that, even if there are so many people watching you.

“But when you see 300 people sitting there waiting for you to entertain them, you do think you must be mad - but as soon as I got on stage I was fine and I did get a few laughs.

“It was very daunting but it was worth it to be able to raise £300 for St Luke’s, which is a great charity, and I probably will do it again some time.”

There’s still time to support Michael and his comedy challenge by visiting www.justgiving.com/page/michael-bevan-1