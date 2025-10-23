Bacon Butties and Banter: Sheffield AFVBC brings veterans together at Elmwood Farm

This isn’t just a meetup. It’s a movement.
Founded to bring together those who’ve served — from the Army, Navy, and RAF — Sheffield AFVBC is a warm, welcoming hub for veterans, serving personnel, and their families. Whether you’re fresh out of uniform or decades into civvy street, you’ll find friendship, stories, and a hearty breakfast waiting for you.
“We’re not about ranks or regiments,” says club founder John. “We’re about connection. If you’ve served, you’re one of us.”
Where and When?
• 📍 Elmwood Farm, Beighton S20 1DJ
• 🕘 Every two weeks — check our socials for exact date.
Why Join?
• 🤝 Meet fellow veterans and families in a relaxed, inclusive setting
• 🍳 Enjoy a delicious breakfast with 15% off food when you show your Defence Discount or Blue Light card
• 🎉 Share stories, swap banter, and feel part of something bigger.
The club has grown into a beacon of camaraderie across South Yorkshire — with members from all walks of life, all ages, and all corners of the Tri-services. Some come for the food, others for the friendship. Most stay for both.
And it’s not just about veterans. Families are welcome too. Partners, kids, carers — if you’re part of a veteran’s life, you’re part of the club.
So if you’re reading this and wondering whether to pop down — do it. You’ll be greeted with a smile, a brew, and probably a cheeky joke or two.
Sheffield AFVBC: Where service meets sausage, and every story matter.