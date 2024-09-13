B. Braun UK Managing Director joins the Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre Strategic Advisory Board

B. Braun Medical Ltd Managing Director, Michael Parden, has joined Sheffield Hallam University’s Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre (AWRC) Strategic Advisory Board.

The role involves advising on the delivery of the AWRC strategy, particularly with respect to private-sector engagement. The Strategic Advisory Board comprises key representatives from the public and private sectors who collectively support the AWRC to achieve its strategic objectives, assist in identifying and developing new priority areas and recommend actions to effectively seize these opportunities.

The AWRC opened in 2020 and is located in Darnall in the East of Sheffield. Its mission is to transform lives through innovations that help people move. The Centre brings together researchers, communities, businesses, clinical services and the public sector to co-produce solutions to key global challenges relating to physical inactivity. Its research, innovation and knowledge exchange places a particular focus on the reduction of health inequalities in the region.

Michael's role as part of the Strategic Advisory Board will help to inform the development of action plans to address priorities, integrating activities across research, business engagement, skills development, and partnerships. The board also advises the AWRC on the necessary evidence to inform future programmes and help identify market demand.

This appointment highlights Michael's continuous commitment to enhancing the relationship between B. Braun and the business community in the Sheffield city region. He will play an important role in informing the AWRC's strategic delivery, utilising his wide-ranging industry experience and strong community connections.

Since 1998, B. Braun has been actively involved in the local community. The integration of its two core brands, B. Braun and Aesculap, into B. Braun Medical Ltd in Sheffield, exemplifies the company's commitment to ongoing adaptation and innovation, setting a benchmark for businesses in the region.

The ‘B. Healthy - B. Braun’ wellbeing programme was previously honoured by The Royal Society for Public Health for its remarkable dedication to tackling health and wellness issues within the workplace and their wider community. B. Braun demonstrates a strong investment in its workforce, renowned for its exemplary workplace initiatives and unwavering focus on employee growth and development.

Speaking on his new role, Michael Parden said: "I am deeply honoured to join the AWRC Strategic Advisory Board. I look forward to contributing to the AWRC's mission and fostering a stronger relationship between B. Braun and our local community."

"This is a unique opportunity to share my insights and experience, and to learn from others involved in this important initiative. I am committed to ensuring that our collaborations create benefits for the Sheffield city region and beyond, enhancing the lives of individuals and contributing to the growth and prosperity of our city."

Jason Brannan, Deputy Director of the Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre said: “The AWRC Strategic Advisory Board (SAB) has been important for us in ensuring we garner the best understanding of what is happening outside of the AWRC across all sectors, and how to effectively engage with this to benefit the health and wellbeing of the region and beyond.

The makeup of the SAB reflects the wide range of audiences that we have, and Michael’s appointment continues our long running association with B Braun Medical whilst providing hugely valuable insights into the interface between industry and academia. We very much look forward to welcoming Michael to the SAB.”