B. Braun Supports Portland Academy with gym equipment donation

B. Braun Medical Ltd, a leading medical technology company, is showcasing its employee sponsorship programme by funding gym equipment at a secondary school in Sunderland.

The recipients of the sponsorship, Portland Academy, are a specialist secondary school and sixth form in Sunderland with over 200 students, catering to all students including those requiring further support. The school offers specialised facilities such as a therapy pool, ITC suite, sensory areas, and on-site medical equipment, ensuring a comprehensive and stress-free educational environment.

Inventory and Purchasing Manager at B. Braun, Dawn Brant, successfully secured company sponsorship to support the school with new gym equipment. Dawn not only facilitated the sponsorship of gym equipment but also dedicated her B. Braun volunteer day to spend time at the school.

During her visit, she observed various inclusive activities, such as dance practice and bounce therapy. The gym equipment, with three out of five pieces being wheelchair-enabled, has already made a positive impact on the students in promoting physical wellbeing.

Through the B. Braun employee sponsorship programme, colleagues can seek internal sponsorship for their community initiatives and personal interests, providing them with a chance to contribute to shaping society.

Portland Academy offers additional features to support student development, including a simulated real-world shopping experience at the Portland Mall, cooking and laundry facilities for teaching life skills, and secure outdoor areas. The school places a strong emphasis on in-house medical care to avoid disrupting students' routines and on facilitating work experiences outside school boundaries.

The school relies heavily on donations for many of its resources and equipment. Community engagement and contributions are greatly encouraged to continue supporting the school’s mission, making support from organisations such as B. Braun vital.

Reflecting on her visit, Dawn shares her admiration for the school’s staff, stating: "It was inspiring to see the dedication and passion of the staff at Portland Academy. The school accommodates students of all abilities in a relaxed, yet focused environment.

“Using the B. Braun employee sponsorship programme has made this volunteer day possible, and I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to such a remarkable institution."

B. Braun’s UK Managing Director, Michael Parden, said: "We are immensely proud of Dawn’s initiative and dedication. At B. Braun, our culture has always focused on giving back to our communities, and it’s great to see Dawn’s efforts making a positive impact."

As part of the global B. Braun group, B. Braun in the UK is a leader in key market areas including computer-navigated orthopaedic surgery, needle safety technology, surgical instrumentation, sterile technology and disinfection and hygiene.

For more information about B. Braun Medical Ltd visit www.bbraun.co.uk