B. Braun Executive Committee Volunteers at Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust's Community Garden

Executive Committee members from B. Braun Medical Ltd, a leading Sheffield-based healthcare company, participated in a volunteer day at the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust's newly developing community garden in Rotherham on October 24th.

During their visit, B. Braun's team engaged in various tasks, including repositioning substantial logs, weeding, clearing leaves, landscaping, and helping to create a new community garden, which will serve a dual purpose of growing produce for the café and cutting flowers for the shop.

This volunteer effort is part of B. Braun's employee sponsorship programme, which allows colleagues to seek internal sponsorship for their community initiatives and personal interests. Every employee is given time annually to volunteer for a cause they are passionate about.

Wentworth Woodhouse, a historic property owned and operated by the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust (WWPT), is dedicated to preserving the house and grounds, finding sustainable uses for parts of the property not open to the public, and raising funds for acquisition and essential works.

The trust aims to secure a long-term future for Wentworth Woodhouse while delivering high-quality visitor experiences and maintaining an empowered workforce.

Michael Parden, Managing Director at B. Braun UK, said: "We had a great time supporting the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust and their incredible work in maintaining the site. I thoroughly enjoyed the day, and it was especially rewarding to contribute to the development of the garden for the benefit of the community.”

B. Braun Medical Ltd is a subsidiary of the B. Braun Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of medical devices and pharmaceutical products and services. With 63,000 employees in 64 countries, B. Braun develops high quality product systems and services for users around the world.

