B. Braun employees take part in the UK Corporate Games 2025

Healthcare company B. Braun Medical Ltd recently sent 47 employees to compete in the annual Corporate Games, held this year at the University of Leeds and various sports venues across the city.

The B. Braun team brought home an impressive 11 medals: 6 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze across a range of sports, including table tennis, golf and cycling. B. Braun finished the weekend-long event ranked 11th out of a total of 75 organisations.

Everyone competed in numerous events, including badminton, dragon Boat, e-sports, golf, karting, netball, poker, running, soccer 6's, open water swimming, table tennis and ten-pin bowling.

The company's participation forms part of their successful wellbeing programme, B. Healthy, which aims to help employees become more aware of how lifestyle behaviours can influence health, offering practical support and advice on small changes which fit in with the demands of everyday life.

B. Braun team at the UK Corporate Games 2025

Since 1989, Corporate Games has seen over 1 million participants representing more than 10,000 organisations worldwide. The event has been honoured by renowned figures including Nelson Mandela, Sir Alex Ferguson, and Freddie Flintoff.

HR Consultant for B. Braun Sam Langford said: “It’s been incredible to see how the Corporate Games has helped our teams to connect. 95% of our team said they felt an improvement in their wellbeing as a result of participating in the Games weekend.

“Many have formed lasting relationships with colleagues from different departments - people they wouldn't typically interact with in their daily roles.

“This shows the value of in-person experiences that promote connection and inclusion, demonstrating their broader positive impact on wellbeing, both professionally and personally.”

B. Braun team at the UK Corporate Games 2025

As part of the global B. Braun group, B. Braun in the UK provides innovative medical technologies and services across surgical care, infusion therapy, renal care, wound management and infection control.