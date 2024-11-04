Award-winning Sheffield charity that delivered over 4,000 pieces of essential furniture in five months thanks city-wide supporters for their loyalty to the centre despite a difficult year

Sheffield Furniture Project, which helps alleviate furniture poverty in the city by collecting and redistributing old items, made 620 deliveries between April and August this year, which equated to a total of 4,205 items being delivered to those who need it most.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre has recently won an award for their commitment to helping those who need help the most, despite one of their toughest years yet and demand for their services constantly rising.

Last month, the centre won The Community Impact Award at the Sheffield Business Awards after being recognised for the positive changes they have made to the people who live, work and visit Sheffield – and they want to thank those who have supported them to make this possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, the centre put out an urgent call for help after demand was outweighing donations and the centre needed more furniture to help those who were living without basic essential furniture. At times staff and volunteers at the centre were receiving up to 60 requests for help a day.

Loading the van for a delivery in Sheffield

“Just like any other charity in the current economic climate, we were struggling, and we continue to do so, but we also want to say thank you to everyone who has donated, volunteered, or even just mentioned us to someone they know,” explains Centre Manager Tracy Haycox.

“The work we do here is vital to ensuring that the people of Sheffield don’t go without basic furniture. A kitchen table to eat at, a bed to sleep in, a chest of drawers to put clothes in... these are simple things that most people don’t even consider a luxury to own, but for many people in Sheffield this just isn’t the case.”

The centre always welcomes donations of unwanted furniture of all kinds from bedding to mattresses, 2-seater sofa to storage and more. Donations can be dropped off at the centre on Queens Road, or area-dependent can be collected.

For more information about a collection or to arrange a drop-off, please contact the centre directly on 0114 270 3990.