Avant Homes submits plans for £23.5m, 108-home multi-tenure development in Great Houghton
Called Houghton Place and located on High Street, the proposed development will comprise a mix of one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom homes.
It will feature 14 of Avant Homes’ practically designed, energy efficient multi-tenure house types. Of the 108 homes, 10 have been designated to affordable housing.
If given the go ahead by Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council, work at the development is set to commence in spring next year, with the first residents expected to move into their new homes by the end of 2025.
Subject to planning being granted, the development will be delivered by Avant Homes West Yorkshire. The operating company’s managing director, Richard Hosie, said: “We are pleased to have submitted our plans to deliver a multi-tenure residential development in Great Houghton.
“As a housebuilder, we’re committed to providing quality new homes for everyone in places where people want to live.
“That is why we are proposing a mix of properties at various price points to ensure as many people as possible have access to practically designed, energy efficient homes.
“We now look forward to Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council considering our plans for the development.”
