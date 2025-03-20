Avant Homes releases new range of homes for sale at £28m, 113-home development in Birdwell near Barnsley

Housebuilder Avant Homes has released a new range of homes for sale at its £28m, 113-home Hay Green Park development in Birdwell, near Barnsley.

Located on Hay Green Lane between Tankersley and Birdwell, the development comprises a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes.

Prices for the newly released homes at Hay Green Park range from £232,995 for a two-bedroom semi-detached Ripley house type to £314,995 for a three-bedroom detached Maltby.

The development features 12 of Avant Homes’ practically designed and energy-efficient house types and selected plots are available with a range of incentives. This includes part exchange and My Move Made Easy, where the housebuilder will help a buyer sell their existing home.

Now available - Avant Homes has released new homes for sale at Hay Green Park, Birdwell (CGI of Maltby shown)

Of the new range of homes available, the Maltby is a strong example of Avant Homes’ ability to deliver homes that cater to the needs of modern family living.

On the ground floor, the Maltby’s hallway leads to a modern U-shaped kitchen with integrated appliances, flexible dining space and French doors that open to the rear garden.

Downstairs is completed by a separate lounge room with a large window, a modern WC and generous storage cupboard.

Upstairs, the Maltby’s spacious main bedroom has an ensuite shower room, whilst two generous single bedrooms are served by a family bathroom. There is also an upstairs storage cupboard on the landing.

Prospective buyers can also visit a three-storey Netherton showhome to experience one of the housebuilder’s properties first hand.

Avant Homes West Yorkshire sales and marketing director, Hannah Orgille, said: “Hay Green Park has already proven to be a very popular development, and we are pleased to release a new range of homes for sale.

“Hay Green Park benefits from excellent transport links to Barnsley and Sheffield, as well as nearby schools and local amenities, making the development the perfect place for a range of buyers to call home.

“We don’t anticipate these new homes will be available for long, so we encourage any interested buyers to contact our sales team to learn more about moving to Hay Green Park.”

For more information on the development, search “Avant Homes Hay Green Park” or visit www.avanthomes.co.uk.