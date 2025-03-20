Avant Homes releases new range of homes for sale at £28m, 113-home development in Birdwell near Barnsley

By Jack Anderson
Contributor
Published 20th Mar 2025, 16:59 BST
Updated 21st Mar 2025, 12:36 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Housebuilder Avant Homes has released a new range of homes for sale at its £28m, 113-home Hay Green Park development in Birdwell, near Barnsley.

Located on Hay Green Lane between Tankersley and Birdwell, the development comprises a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes.

Prices for the newly released homes at Hay Green Park range from £232,995 for a two-bedroom semi-detached Ripley house type to £314,995 for a three-bedroom detached Maltby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The development features 12 of Avant Homes’ practically designed and energy-efficient house types and selected plots are available with a range of incentives. This includes part exchange and My Move Made Easy, where the housebuilder will help a buyer sell their existing home.

Now available - Avant Homes has released new homes for sale at Hay Green Park, Birdwell (CGI of Maltby shown)placeholder image
Now available - Avant Homes has released new homes for sale at Hay Green Park, Birdwell (CGI of Maltby shown)

Of the new range of homes available, the Maltby is a strong example of Avant Homes’ ability to deliver homes that cater to the needs of modern family living.

On the ground floor, the Maltby’s hallway leads to a modern U-shaped kitchen with integrated appliances, flexible dining space and French doors that open to the rear garden.

Downstairs is completed by a separate lounge room with a large window, a modern WC and generous storage cupboard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Upstairs, the Maltby’s spacious main bedroom has an ensuite shower room, whilst two generous single bedrooms are served by a family bathroom. There is also an upstairs storage cupboard on the landing.

Prospective buyers can also visit a three-storey Netherton showhome to experience one of the housebuilder’s properties first hand.

Avant Homes West Yorkshire sales and marketing director, Hannah Orgille, said: “Hay Green Park has already proven to be a very popular development, and we are pleased to release a new range of homes for sale.

“Hay Green Park benefits from excellent transport links to Barnsley and Sheffield, as well as nearby schools and local amenities, making the development the perfect place for a range of buyers to call home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We don’t anticipate these new homes will be available for long, so we encourage any interested buyers to contact our sales team to learn more about moving to Hay Green Park.”

For more information on the development, search “Avant Homes Hay Green Park” or visit www.avanthomes.co.uk.

Related topics:Avant HomesMaltbyBarnsley
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice