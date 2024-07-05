Avant Homes releases new range of family homes for sale at £49m, 173 Waverley development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brand new family homes have been released for sale by Avant Homes at its £49m, 173-home Sorby Park development in Waverley.

Located just off Sheffield Parkway, the development comprises a mix of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom practically designed, energy-efficient homes and features 19 of Avant Homes’ house types.

Prices for the new homes range from £239,995 for a two-bedroom Eastbeck house type to £439,995 for the four-bedroom Darwood.

A range of incentives are available on selected plots at the development, including part exchange and My Move Made Easy, where the company will sell your old home for you.

Of the new range of homes available, the four-bedroom, detached Darwood family home is available from £439,995.

On the ground floor, the Darwood features a large living room, a WC with contemporary sanitaryware and an under-stairs storage cupboard.

At the back of the property, there’s a large open plan kitchen dining space with modern integrated appliances and French doors leading to the rear garden. There is also a dedicated utility room with an additional outside door.

On the first floor, the main bedroom is served by an ensuite which features a bathtub. Two additional double bedrooms and a single bedroom are served by a modern family bathroom with full-height tiling, bathtub, WC and washbasin.

The upstairs is complete by a flexible room, which is ideal to use as a study or playroom, and a storage cupboard. The Darwood also benefits from an integrated garage.

Avant Homes West Yorkshire sales and marketing director, Hannah Orgille, said: “Sorby Park has proven to be extremely popular with buyers in and around Waverley and we fully anticipate that our latest practically designed, energy efficient house types will be just the same

“As a business, we want to provide quality new homes for everyone and create communities where we build. Sorby Park is a great example of this.

“We encourage any prospective buyers to get in touch with our sales team to find out more about our new house types at the development and how we can help make their next ideal move a reality."