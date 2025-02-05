Avant Homes opens new showhome at Rotherham development

Housebuilder Avant Homes has opened a new four-bedroom showhome at its £49m, 173-home Sorby Park development in Waverley, Rotherham.

Located just off Sheffield Parkway, the development comprises a mix of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom practically designed, energy-efficient homes and features 19 of Avant Homes’ house types.

Prices at the development range from £262,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached Ripon house type to £434,995 for a four-bedroom detached Darwood house type.

Interested buyers can now visit the popular four-bedroom Thoresby showhome to experience one of Avant Homes’ practically designed, energy efficient new homes up close.

Unwind - The Thoresby's main bedroom features an en-suite bathroom

The ground floor of the Thoresby features a large living room with the hallway leading to an open-plan kitchen and dining area and a further living space leading out to the rear garden through French doors.

The downstairs is complete by a separate space which is ideal as either a snug or a study, a WC and a utility room which has access to the outside.

Upstairs, the Thoresby has a large main bedroom with an ensuite shower room whilst two double bedrooms and a single bedroom are served by the family bathroom. There is also an additional room which can be used a study or living space.

Avant Homes West Yorkshire sales and marketing director, Hannah Orgille, said: “Our Thoresby showhome at Sorby Park is an excellent opportunity for anyone interested in living in Waverley to come see what’s on offer at the development.

Open plan - The Thoresby boasts an open-plan, living, dining and kitchen area

“Sorby Park has become a thriving community in the local area and offers convenient access to both Sheffield and Rotherham, making it an ideal place to call home.

“We encourage prospective buyers to visit the development to see our new Thoresby showhome and discover more about how they can join this growing community in Waverley.

For more information on the development search ‘Avant Homes Sorby Park’.