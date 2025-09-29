Avant Homes announces £43m Retford development is 90 per cent sold

Housebuilder Avant Homes has announced that 90 per cent of the 187 homes at its popular £43m Trinity Fields development in Retford are now sold.

Located on North Road just two miles from Retford town centre, the development comprises a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes and features 16 of Avant Homes’ practically designed, energy efficient house types.

The remaining homes at Trinity Fields are four-bedroom detached properties, with prices ranging from £324,995 for a Tambrook house type to £344,995 for a Skybrook.

The remaining homes are available with a range of incentives, including part exchange, a £10,000 deposit contribution and My Move Made Easy, where the housebuilder will help a buyer sell their existing home.

90% sold - The Tambrook (CGI shown) is one of the remaining family homes for sale at Trinity Fields, Retford

Of the remaining homes, the four-bedroom Tambrook is a strong example of the housebuilder’s ability to deliver flexible living spaces for modern living.

On the ground floor, the Tambrook’s hallway leads through to an open-plan kitchen and dining area with French doors going to the rear garden. There is also a living space at the rear of the property, which also has doors leading to the garden.

The downstairs is complete by a separate living room, a dedicated utility room, a large WC and a storage cupboard.

Upstairs, the main bedroom benefits from an en-suite shower room. A family bathroom serves two further double bedrooms and a single bedroom, with an additional storage cupboard located on the landing. The Tambrook also benefits from an integral garage.

Trinity Fields is being delivered by Avant Homes West Yorkshire. The operating company’s sales and marketing director, Hannah Orgille, said: “Our Trinity Fields development has created a thriving new community for Retford, and it’s fantastic that 90 per cent of the homes have now sold.

“Retford is a great place to live, benefiting from fantastic amenities, nearby rural countryside and easy access to transport links into Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire.

“We don’t anticipate that the remaining 14 homes will be available for long, so encourage interested buyers to contact our sales team and make their next move to Trinity Fields a reality.”

For more information, search ‘Avant Homes Trinity Fields’.