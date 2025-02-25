Avant Homes announces £43m Retford development is 80 per cent sold

Housebuilder Avant Homes has announced that 80 per cent of the 187 homes at its popular £43m Trinity Fields development in Retford are now sold.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on North Road just two miles from Retford town centre, the development comprises a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes and features 16 of Avant Homes’ different house types.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prices for the remaining homes at the development range from £194,995 for a two-bedroom semi-detached Bayfield house type to £374,995 for a four-bedroom detached Tambrook.

The remaining homes all benefit from Avant Homes’ signature practical design and energy efficiency and are available with a range of incentives on selected plots. These include part exchange, a £10,000 deposit contribution and My Move Made Easy, where the housebuilder will help a buyer sell their existing home.

Final homes - The Tambrook (CGI shown) is one of the remaining homes for sale at Trinity Fields, Retford

Interested buyers can view the four-bedroom Tambrook, which is a strong example of the housebuilder’s ability to deliver flexible living spaces for modern living.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the ground floor, the Tambrook’s hallway leads through to an open-plan kitchen and dining area with French doors going to the rear garden. There is also a living space at the rear of the property, which also has doors leading to the garden.

The downstairs is complete by a separate living room, a dedicated utility room, a large WC and a storage cupboard.

Upstairs, the main bedroom benefits from an en-suite shower room. A family bathroom serves two further double bedrooms and a single bedroom, with an additional storage cupboard located on the landing. The Tambrook also benefits from an integral garage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trinity Fields is being delivered by Avant Homes West Yorkshire. The operating company’s sales and marketing director, Hannah Orgille, said: “Trinity Fields has proven hugely popular with buyers in the Retford area and it is fantastic to have 80 per cent of the homes at the development now sold.

“Retford offers residents great amenities, easy access to transport links and nearby rural countryside, making it an excellent place to live.

“We don’t anticipate that the remaining 37 homes will be available for long, so encourage interested buyers to contact our sales team and make their next move to Trinity Fields a reality.”

For more information, search ‘Avant Homes Trinity Fields’.