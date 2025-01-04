Asda Rotherham Parkgate: Supermarket worker praised for going above and beyond for elderly woman after fall
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Chloe is a member of staff at the Asda store at Parkgate in Rotherham and was praised by the retailer on social media for her actions.
It is said that when the elderly woman, who is in her late 70s, fainted, Chloe “was on hand to catch her before she fell to the floor”.
29-year-old Chloe is then said to have “chatted with her, got her a drink and a chair to sit on and then, when she was feeling better, packed up all her shopping”.
Then, “not wanting the lady to walk to the bus stop on her own, Chloe drove her home, made her a cup of tea and stayed with her for a while to make sure she was okay”.
Service colleague Chloe said: “The lady looked so white and was shaky. I asked her if she was ok and then she passed out. Thankfully I managed to catch her, otherwise she could have been hurt. The lady has been back in the store since and when she saw me she gave me a big hug and thanked me again."
The story of Chloe going above and beyond for the woman garnered a huge social media response. More than 1,400 comments were left on the post.
One person said: “Lovely to think you staff are always watching out for us older customers and are there ready to help and then to take her home and make her a cup of tea is just wonderful. Bless you for all your help.”
Another wrote: “Well done Chloe it's a good job you were near by and able to help, how lovely it was for you to take her home and make sure she was OK you are a very kind lady.”
“Chloe’s one of the best workers there. Very friendly,” said another.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.