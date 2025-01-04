Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A supermarket worker at a South Yorkshire Asda store has received huge praise for going above and beyond to support an elderly customer who had fainted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chloe is a member of staff at the Asda store at Parkgate in Rotherham and was praised by the retailer on social media for her actions.

It is said that when the elderly woman, who is in her late 70s, fainted, Chloe “was on hand to catch her before she fell to the floor”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

29-year-old Chloe is then said to have “chatted with her, got her a drink and a chair to sit on and then, when she was feeling better, packed up all her shopping”.

Asda

Then, “not wanting the lady to walk to the bus stop on her own, Chloe drove her home, made her a cup of tea and stayed with her for a while to make sure she was okay”.

Service colleague Chloe said: “The lady looked so white and was shaky. I asked her if she was ok and then she passed out. Thankfully I managed to catch her, otherwise she could have been hurt. The lady has been back in the store since and when she saw me she gave me a big hug and thanked me again."

The story of Chloe going above and beyond for the woman garnered a huge social media response. More than 1,400 comments were left on the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One person said: “Lovely to think you staff are always watching out for us older customers and are there ready to help and then to take her home and make her a cup of tea is just wonderful. Bless you for all your help.”

Another wrote: “Well done Chloe it's a good job you were near by and able to help, how lovely it was for you to take her home and make sure she was OK you are a very kind lady.”

“Chloe’s one of the best workers there. Very friendly,” said another.