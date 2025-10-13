As student debt soars, TOTUM is helping to cover the cost of a degree

As UK graduates face student loan debts topping £50,000, leading student discount platform TOTUM is stepping up with a competition - offering to pay off £9,535, the equivalent of a full year’s tuition fees, for one lucky winner.

The move comes as the financial burden of higher education reaches record highs, according to the latest Student Loans Company data.

As well as being in with the chance of winning this fantastic prize, members will also get access to enhanced benefits, proof of age ID and exclusive discounts available only to TOTUM members including 35 percent off at Ocado, 25 percent off food at Las Iguanas and 3.5 percent cashback at Sainsbury’s. To enter, you must simply sign up for TOTUM+, by December 31, 2025 and you’ll automatically be entered into the giveaway.

Simon Wild, Head of Marketing at TOTUM comments; “With tuition fees rising, living costs soaring, and interest piling on, student loan debts are growing faster than graduates can repay them.

TOTUM is Helping to Cover the Cost of a Degree

“At TOTUM, our mission has always been to help students make their money go further, but we wanted to do something more significant – something that could genuinely change someone's financial trajectory. While we can't solve the student debt crisis alone, we can make a real difference to one person's burden whilst helping thousands more save money through their TOTUM+ membership year-round."

Apply now at https://totum.com/campaigns/win-your-tuition to secure entry for this prize, as well as unlocking year-round savings as part of the TOTUM+ community.

The winner will be announced in early January 2026 and contacted directly by TOTUM.