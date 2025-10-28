As research reveals almost 15% of online food orders come from ‘dark kitchens’

New research has revealed that 'dark kitchens' now account for around 15% of all food retailers on major delivery platforms in England.1 The study highlights widespread confusion among consumers and regulators and the need for food safety transparency. Food hygiene training experts High Speed Training are explaining exactly what the term ‘dark kitchen’ means and how it really affects food businesses and the public.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr. Richard Anderson, head of learning & levelopment at High Speed Training said: “The rapid rise of dark kitchens, often operating from industrial units or shipping containers, has created a significant gap in transparency. Consumers are often unaware of where their food is being prepared, and these setups can present unique challenges for food hygiene and allergen control that are different from a traditional restaurant.”

What is a ‘dark kitchen’?

A 'dark kitchen', also known as a ghost or cloud kitchen, is a professional kitchen facility set up purely for delivery-only meals. Orders are placed online, and there is no physical storefront or dining area for the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

15% of online food orders come from ‘dark kitchens’

The Sheffield Hallam study, which created the first widely agreed-upon UK definition, describes them as “technology-enabled commercial kitchen(s) operating primarily for delivery, to fulfil remote, on-demand, consumer online orders of food for immediate consumption.”

What are the food safety risks?

While dark kitchens are subject to Food Standards Agency (FSA) inspections, there are fears that standards may not be as high due to the nature of their operation. High Speed Training identifies several key risks:

Poor Allergen Control: In shared kitchens where multiple 'brands' or businesses operate from the same space, the risk of allergen cross-contamination is high if equipment and processes are not robustly managed.

Lack of Transparency: Consumers cannot see the state of the kitchen or its Food Hygiene Rating as they would with a traditional restaurant, and operators may feel less public pressure to maintain visible hygiene standards.

Regulatory Gaps: This business model can sometimes avoid the complex planning requirements that traditional takeaways face, making oversight more difficult for local authorities.

Staff Welfare: High Speed Training notes that lone working in cramped or windowless conditions can lead to increased staff stress, which can negatively impact diligence in following food safety procedures.

Chefs working in a dark kitchen

Dr Anderson continues: “Fundamental safety standards must be maintained no matter the type of food provider. To protect the public, operators must have robust safety plans to control food safety risks. Staff must be thoroughly trained in hygiene and allergen awareness to manage the risk of cross-contamination in these complex environments, and it's vital that all food leaving the premises has clear, accurate, and fully compliant labelling and allergen information for the consumer.

“For this 15% of the market and beyond, balancing cost with compliance is critical. A single food safety or allergen incident can be disastrous for a brand that exists only online. Investing in comprehensive staff training on food hygiene and allergen management isn't just a legal requirement; it's the most important step operators can take to protect their customers and their business.”

For more tips and in-depth guidance, visit High Speed Training Hub, or our article: What Are Dark Kitchens?