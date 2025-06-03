Arundel Emporium hosts grand opening event

By Raye Osterloh
Contributor
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 10:49 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 12:24 BST

Arundel Emporium is excited to announce the grand opening event for a brand new independent shopping emporium and community driven art space.

The building can be found at 16 Matilda St, Sheffield, United Kingdom, S1 4QD right next to the ES1 Eyre Street bus stop. Located on the 1st floor directly above Network music venue just off the moor in the heart of Sheffield city centre.

The grand opening will be free to attend, taking place from 10am - 5pm, and will include pop up vendors, entertainment, food, drink and art. Come browse the variety of local independent businesses opening in the space such as:

Vintage Paradise - Vintage Clothing Realtor.

Arundel Emporium Grand Opening Poster
Arundel Emporium Grand Opening Poster

Ditto - Korean Photo Booths And Gacha Machines.

Lily Bank Silver - Handmade Silver Jewelry And Keepsakes.

Crafty Chez - Handmade Goods Including Stationary, Baby Gifts, Wedding Favors & More.

Knollys And Smart Books - Vintage Books.

Wax Head - Record Store.

Tee-Pow Cosmetics - Natural Skincare & Wellness Products.

Vape Den - Reusable Vapes, Liquids, And Accessories.

The Sheffield Music Store - Musical Equipment Store.

Record Junkee Arts - Not For Profit Arts & Music Organization.

Benita’s - Luxury Salon Suite.

Panache By Elvira - Lagos Based Tailoring & RTW Brand.

To follow along as the space unfolds, you can find The Arundel Emporium on Instagram & TikTok @arundelemporium or on Facebook as Arundel Emporium.

About Arundel Emporium: The business hopes to be a lively and energetic creative hub for our local community to gather, socialize, study, shop, create, eat and drink. With the rapid decline of 3rd spaces available to communities everywhere, Arundel Emporium hopes to provide a much needed place where Sheffield's population can gather and form connections. The Emporium will serve as a lively hub for creativity to thrive, with plans to host art and photography galleries, poetry events, and local musicians on a regular basis, supporting Sheffield’s music and arts scene.

The Arundel Emporium still has limited unit availability, for more information contact [email protected]

