Arts charity's residency at new 'special' Sheffield creative space

A creative collaboration sparked by a chance encounter is driving a fresh sense of community in a Sheffield area.

Arts charity Stand & Be Counted has launched a residency with new creative hub Nomad Maison on Stanley Street, behind The Wicker.

Its Soap Box creative group, for young people seeking sanctuary aged 18 to 35, now meets there every week.

The collaboration began after digital director Smart Jervas Banda discovered Nomad Maison, which is also a retail space stocking artisanal furnishings from across the world.

Stand & Be Counted meeting inside Nomad Maison

He connected with Jake Henry, the interior designer who opened the unit three months ago.

“Soap Box is a great group with so many fantastic characters”, said former rugby player Jake.

“For us it’s brilliant to have the space being used for creative projects, which is what we wanted when launching Nomad Maison.”

Members of Soap Box have already used the retail and event space - which is adorned with beautiful rugs, mirrors and ceramics - for spin-off projects like recording a music video.

Now they are working to create a unique fashion show which will be held there. The group will create every element, from outfits to the set design, by hand.

Scraps of antique kilims, a type of Turkish rug imported by Nomad Maison, will be used to add cultural heritage to the clothing.

And a nearby Jamaican restaurant, 3lack Coffee on Wicker, is providing the group with authentic food for their weekly meetings.

Jake added: “We’ve had the most incredible experience thanks to people from all kinds of backgrounds in this community.

“There is a lot of culture and interesting people here from around the world who all come together as one, which is even more important given the recent political climate.”

Smart Jervas Banda added: “When I first came across Nomad Maison, I knew it was a special place we wanted to be involved with.

“Everyone at Soap Box feels so welcome there.

“We are determined to showcase the space as much as we can through creative projects as part of our residency.

“Our fashion show will be an unforgettable experience, and will make the most of this unique space complete with a red carpet.”

Nomad Maison also holds other events for the public, from yoga and brunch to bring-your-own vinyl and wine evenings.

Money raised from these events will also be donated to Stand & Be Counted, which was the UK’s first theatre company of sanctuary.

In Sheffield, it also operates a weekly creative group for children seeking sanctuary.