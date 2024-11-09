Artists against the bomb in Sheffield

Yorkshire CND (the campaign for nuclear disarmament) have just launched an art exhibition, showcasing a collection of prints from international artists and original badge sketches from the archive of Leeds CND, which will be present at The Dorothy Pax in Sheffield until 2nd December 2024.

On Wednesday 6th November, Yorkshire CND organised a peaceful musical demo (featuring a free jazz musician) to raise awareness about our Artists Against The Bomb exhibition and highlight our campaign for the council to support for the TPNW (the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons). With the recent announcement of Donald Trump as the new US president, the world is changing and we believe we must therefore take urgent action for peace to ensure that we change it for the better.

Later that evening, we also hosted the launch event of our ‘Artists Against The Bomb’ exhibition at The Dorothy Pax. The launch night also featured a DJ set by Mucho Maas and a talk on the history of the Leeds CND badge designs by Alasdair Beal (who originally designed a lot of the famous CND badges and slogans e.g. Cat Lovers Against The Bomb).

The exhibit was previously shown in York, and was funded thanks to ICAN (the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons) who won the Nobel Peace Prize award in 2017.