Artist Luke’s special hospice commission is Here for Sheffield

A unique painting created by acclaimed Sheffield artist Luke Horton has raised more than £2,000 for St Luke’s Hospice.

The one-off commission – Here for Sheffield – was a star attraction at the recent Sheffield Construction Ball, where it sold for £2,100 to a private bidder at auction.

Luke’s painting highlighted that St Luke’s is here for the whole of Sheffield by showcasing St Luke’s figures peeking out from behind iconic city landmarks, all captured in Luke’s distinctive style.

“This piece was a heartfelt collage celebrating the people, places, and spirit of Sheffield, a tribute to the city St Luke’s Hospice serves with compassion every single day,” Luke explained.

Luke Horton with Jemma Dalton of St Luke's Hospice.

“Inspired by St Luke’s commitment to care, dignity and community, my aim was to honour the 1,800 Sheffield people they support each year and the thousands more - including friends, families, and neighbours - who feel their impact too.

“With only 23 per cent of running costs covered by NHS funding, St Luke’s relies on the generosity of this city to keep providing personalised end-of-life care.

“This painting was a small way of giving back to an organisation that never stops giving.”

St Luke’s Corporate Partnerships Manager Jemma Dalton commented: “Luke has been such a great support to St Luke’s and is always a pleasure to work with.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had a custom piece of artwork done for us before on this scale and the painting really did sum up how St Luke’s is such an iconic part of the Sheffield landscape.

“And Luke is continuing to support us with the creation of a special range of Luke Horton St Luke’s greetings cards which will be available to buy soon across all our shops and at our reception at the hospice.”