Artist Joe Scarborough launches 2025 calendar supporting Sheffield’s NHS

Sheffield Hospitals Charity ambassador and local artist Joe Scarborough has launched his latest calendar with the profits going to the charity.

The 2025 edition celebrates Joe’s new 'Then & Now' collection, featuring his latest work with more intimate scenes of his cast of characters. For the first time, the cover showcases a watercolour painting instead of an oil piece.

The original watercolour painting displayed on the front of the calendar has already sold and 20% of the proceeds will be donated to Sheffield Hospitals Charity.

The calendar can be purchased via Joe Scarborough’s website.

Joe Scarborough and his 2025 calendar

Beth Crackles, Chief Executive at Sheffield Hospitals Charity, said:

"Joe is such a wonderful supporter and Ambassador of Sheffield Hospitals Charity. He's also demonstrated how, as life changes and we each face health challenges, that art can continue to bring joy.

Sheffield Hospitals Charity funds the Arts in Health team at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals. Art in our hospitals plays a huge role in patients' treatment and recovery. From an activity to help reduce anxiety about treatment to a therapeutic tool to help people work through life changing experiences.

We are so grateful to Joe for producing this beautiful calendar that will resonate with so many of our supporters and help provide funding to that we can continue to support our NHS in Sheffield."

Joe Scarborough said:

"First let me give my heartfelt appreciation for all those whose actions and good wishes have brought me safely through what has been a challenging year in which I decided it would be pragmatic of me to retire from painting in oils. The end of an era after over half a century but the start of a new one, once again a landlubber, after over 20 years on the water. The New Year will see the launch of my first watercolour collection, which I hope you find agreeable. At present I am in good spirits and once again in relatively good health, looking forward to another year and wishing you, one and all, a safe, healthy and happy passage through 2025. I’m proud to be an ambassador for Sheffield Hospitals Charity and I’ll be donating the profits from the calendar to the charity.”