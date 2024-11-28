Arnold Clarke brings Christmas cheer to Sheffield’s Victoria Hall

Christmas is on the menu at Sheffield’s celebrated Victoria Hall thanks to grant aid from national motor specialist Arnold Clarke.

Funding worth £1,500 from the company means the venue’s Lower Hall kitchen will be upgraded ready for the Festive season.

The Victoria Hall is managed by The Foundry Sheffield, the charitable organisation charged with the task of running the imposing building effectively, safely and in the interests of all tenants, users and visitors and with the ultimate aim of improving the lives of people throughout the city.

And for the fourth consecutive year, the iconic city centre hall in Norfolk Street will be providing some special Christmas cheer for some of the city’s most vulnerable people.

Charity Homeless and Rootless at Christmas will be at the hall on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, offering a free, safe and warm day shelter for all homeless men and women from 8.30am to 2.30pm.

Breakfasts prepared in the new kitchen will be served from 8.30am to 10am and lunches from 1pm to 2.30pm with a takeaway meal for tea for all guests.

The charity will also have a hairdresser and clothing store available, all free of charge.

There will be a first chance for visitors to make use of the Lower Hall’s toilet and shower facilities.

“We are delighted that the Victoria Hall is able once again to welcome HARC at a time when nobody should be alone,” said Foundry Sheffield Chief Executive Rose Durant.

“Being right at the centre of the city means that the building is ideally placed to provide this sort of service and we know that our facilities will be extremely well used and appreciated.

“This year for the first time we will be hosting the days in our famous Norfolk Street main hall, which we hope will add that extra element of Christmas spirit.

To find out more about the The Foundry Sheffield and the full range of activities being offered at the Victoria Hall throughout the Christmas period visit www.victoriahallsheffield.org