Arksey St John Ambulance Cadets & Badgers Northeast Regional Award Winners 2024
The dedicated Youth Leaders carry out their volunteering along with studying to become a midwife, a nurse (who graduated recently with a 1st class honours degree in Nursing), a student paramedic (who has just graduated with a 1st class honours Degree), as well as other team members working with the Homeless, SEN and Child Care.
Janet Havenhand, the Unit Manager said: “As the Unit Manager I was extremely honoured to also received the Regional Motivator Award but without the whole team of Youth Leaders, NCOs, Cadets and Badgers this would not have been possible. The children we train are a credit to the Unit and St John Ambulance.
As Unit Manager I am so very proud, privileged and honoured to be part of an amazing organisation and a wonderful Youth Unit.”
