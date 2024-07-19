Arksey St John Ambulance Cadets & Badgers Northeast Regional Award Winners 2024

By Hazel Thompson
Contributor
Published 19th Jul 2024, 16:26 BST
Last night Arksey Unit was presented with the Regional Teamwork Award by our District Manager Vicky Whitaker. The leaders were nominated for their weekly contributions to help a wonderful group of Cadets and Badgers to improve their First Aid and life skills regardless of their own personal circumstances.

The dedicated Youth Leaders carry out their volunteering along with studying to become a midwife, a nurse (who graduated recently with a 1st class honours degree in Nursing), a student paramedic (who has just graduated with a 1st class honours Degree), as well as other team members working with the Homeless, SEN and Child Care.

Janet Havenhand, the Unit Manager said: “As the Unit Manager I was extremely honoured to also received the Regional Motivator Award but without the whole team of Youth Leaders, NCOs, Cadets and Badgers this would not have been possible. The children we train are a credit to the Unit and St John Ambulance.

As Unit Manager I am so very proud, privileged and honoured to be part of an amazing organisation and a wonderful Youth Unit.”

Arksey St John UnitArksey St John Unit
To find out more about St John Ambulance’s Youth offering, visit

https://www.sja.org.uk/get-involved/young-people/.

For further information about our charity, to volunteer with us and to find a large resource of free first aid advice and videos, please visit www.sja.org.uk.

