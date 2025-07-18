Applications have been submitted to change the design of one of the Sheffield’s mosques to enhance the ‘aesthetic and spiritual experience’.

The proposals put forward for the Al Rahman Mosque and Cultural Centre on Gower Street in Burngreave would see new structures added to the front of the building to change its appearance.

This includes the creation of a minaret - a type of tower generally used to project the Muslim call to prayer - and a dome, that match traditional mosque designs.

A design statement submitted as part of the application says: “The Al Rahman Mosque comprises a highly valued, local community place of worship which has long served the local resident Muslim community of Sheffield for over a decade.

“The premises provides spiritual worship and educational/extra-curricular provision and is well utilised and highly regarded

“The applicant seeks to bring to fruition alterations to the host-building to better reflect its use as an Islamic place of worship, in order to enhance both the aesthetic and spiritual experience within the space and to better serve the local community.”

If approved, the new designs would also include the creation of a new front entrance to the building.

Designs show a main prayer hall on the ground floor, with two more on the first and second.

The building, which was originally constructed as a public library in 1875, is situated on the corner, on a roundabout connecting Gower Street and Ellesmere Road.

The surrounding area includes multiple commercial units and a residential area, with the new designs intending to make the mosque distinct as an Islamic place of worship, while still fitting within the community.

The design statement continues: “The applicant is looking to meet the needs of the area’s growing Muslim resident community by enhancing an existing place of worship. In Sheffield, the percentage of people identifying as Muslim in the 2021 census was 10.3 per cent.

“This represents an increase from 7.7 per cent in the 2011 census and it is within this context of enhancing existing community facilities catering for the town’s expanding Muslim population that this application ought to be considered.

“The proposal will adopt Islamic design traits to the building, through incorporation of a minaret with a steel mounted dome. Post-works, the application building would be more identifiable as an Islamic place of worship, distinct from the prevailing residential/commercial characteristics of the area in general.

“However, the design approach would retain some positive features and details of the original facade of the former library, including being able to use the existing main entrance into the building.”

Public consultation is open until August 5, with a decision set to be made by the planning committee by August 29.