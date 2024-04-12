Another side to Winn Gardens
On Wednesday, 'BBC Look North' had a report on dreadful living conditions for residents at Winn Gardens.
Truly tragic and needs addressing. However I there is a positive side. Each Thursday morning you will find a food bank and lots of clothes etc available for residents. All donated by many charities and organisations such as Soroptimist International of Sheffield, St John's Church and Tesco.