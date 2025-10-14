Annual report demonstrates Council’s commitment to tackling violence against women and girls

Sheffield City Council has published its Domestic and Sexual Abuse Annual Report which demonstrates the efforts and commitment to tackle violence against women and girls by the Council, working alongside a range of other partner and organisations in the city. The work outlined in the report is also inclusive of male victims / survivors.

The report highlights the positive outcomes achieved for individuals who use a range of services, recognising the Council’s commitment working with organisations across the city to provide effective support, improve safety, and foster long-term change for victims and survivors of abuse.

It includes some key statistics which demonstrate the breadth of the work that services commissioned by Sheffield City Council undertake to support women and girls:

11,000+ calls were handled by the Sheffield Domestic Abuse Helpline (run by Independent Domestic Abuse Services).

88 safe accommodation units provided citywide

99.2% of service users stated that they were helped by commissioned services

1,559 professionals were trained in domestic abuse response and prevention

More than 400 Sheffield residents engaged in consultations (in person and online) for the Surviving to Safety Strategy which aims to continue the work to tackle domestic and sexual abuse and violence against women and girls and reduce the harm caused to people, families and communities

10 commissioned service contracts and grants funded multiple specialist providers, ensuring a city-wide approach and support for victims/ survivors. Additionally, South Yorkshire Police, Probation, Youth Justice and behaviour change programme provider Cranstoun worked to manage the risk from perpetrators of abuse

524 young people attended sessions on healthy relationships and consent delivered by Community Youth Teams

Learning from Domestic Homicide Reviews has resulted in new practice guidance being published on adult family violence and the use of interpreters in Domestic/Sexual Abuse cases and post-separation abuse.

White Ribbon on bench

Councillor Fran Belbin, Deputy Leader of Sheffield City Council, said:

“This year’s annual review shows how a partnership approach has been essential to providing much needed support, that has been welcomed by those who use domestic and sexual abuse services.

“As a White Ribbon Council we aim to make Sheffield a safe and equal place for all. We will never be silent about violence against women and girls in our city.”

The report to the Council’s Strategy and Resources Committee also proposes reaccreditation with the White Ribbon Campaign which confirms the Council’s commitment to working to end violence against women and girls. This is a national campaign which aims to engage men and boys to prevent violence against women and girls and encourages people and organisations to take action to challenge misogyny, outdated attitudes and harmful behaviour.

In Sheffield implementing the White Ribbon action plan has meant:

Commissioning effective and high-quality support for victims/survivors, children and young people and people causing harm who want to change their behaviour, reaching thousands in the city each year.

Continued roll out of the Safe and Together model in Children’s services.

Developing website pages, internal and external toolkits and including White Ribbon information with 25/26 Council tax letters.

Promoting the campaign to First Point Howden House customers on White Ribbon Day in November each year.

Partnership working to encourage other organisations to engage with the programme including schools and colleges.

About White Ribbon

White Ribbon UK is part of the global White Ribbon movement to end men’s violence against women.

White Ribbon works with individuals, organisations, and policy makers towards wholesale culture change to prevent violence before it starts

Accreditation to White Ribbon lasts for three years. Sheffield City Council received accreditation in 2022 and approved a two-year action plan in 2023

Sheffield’s Domestic Abuse Helpline is: 0808 808 2241