Amy is a “worthy winner” of ‘carer of the year’ award
Graysons Solicitors sponsored the 'carer of the year' award, which was presented at Chesterfield’s Technique Stadium recently as part of the annual Community Awards.
Staveley Councillor Allan Ogle was one of Amy Rodda’s nominees. He singled out her "selfless efforts”.
Katie Birch, a senior private client advisor at Graysons, said: "I’ve seen first-hand the amazing and selfless work of some of the region’s carers through my work with various charities. There’s no doubt Amy Rodda was a worthy winner, and it was a privilege to play a part in her receiving the award."
BBC Radio Sheffield DJ Becky Measures was the compère at the annual event.
Graysons have offices in Sheffield/Chesterfield/Hathersage.
