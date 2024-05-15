Amy is a “worthy winner” of ‘carer of the year’ award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Chesterfield carer who narrowly escaped death just a few months ago was a much-deserved winner of a community award. Amy Rodda, Care Service Manager at EMH Care, was rushed into hospital following an aortic dissection last year and was lucky to survive.

Graysons Solicitors sponsored the 'carer of the year' award, which was presented at Chesterfield’s Technique Stadium recently as part of the annual Community Awards.

Staveley Councillor Allan Ogle was one of Amy Rodda’s nominees. He singled out her "selfless efforts”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie Birch, a senior private client advisor at Graysons, said: "I’ve seen first-hand the amazing and selfless work of some of the region’s carers through my work with various charities. There’s no doubt Amy Rodda was a worthy winner, and it was a privilege to play a part in her receiving the award."

Carer of the Year winner Amy Rodda (front row, second from left).

BBC Radio Sheffield DJ Becky Measures was the compère at the annual event.

Graysons have offices in Sheffield/Chesterfield/Hathersage.