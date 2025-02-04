'Allo 'Allo! star Vicki Michelle urges Sheffield residents to write to their MP on trophy hunting issue

'Allo 'Allo! star Vicki Michelle is urging Sheffield residents to write to their MP on the issue of trophy hunting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Labour Government – which pledged to ban hunting trophies in its election manifesto – has promised parliamentary time for the issue, but is refusing to say when it will introduce its bill despite repeated questioning from MPs.

And this week Vicki, who plays Yvette in the hit comedy series 'Allo 'Allo! - has launched a new video urging the Government to bring in the bill as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "I will say this only once, let's get trophy hunting banned. No more dithering, no more delays, why would anyone want to kill these beautiful animals?

Vicki Michelle backs the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting - Animal News Agency

"It's inhumane and it's barbaric, let's get the ban done now."

Sheffield residents can help by writing to their MP, expressing their support for the bill, and urging speed on the matter to help save the lives of animals.

A ban is backed by 9 out of 10 voters, according to Survation, and 99 MPs from 10 political parties have now signed a motion demanding the government introduce the ban immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting is backed by dozens of public figures including Judi Dench, Chris Packham, Miriam Margolyes, Ozzy Osbourne and Felicity Kendall.

Sheffield residents can help by writing to their MP - Animal News Agency

Investigations by the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting have revealed that British trophy hunters are shooting lions bred in captivity and shot in enclosures, endangered elephants, cheetahs and Polar bears, and giraffes and hippos.

Some have hundreds of animal 'trophies' in their personal collections. The group has also exposed a number of British companies that sell trophy hunting 'holidays' to shoot wildlife in Africa.

Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting founder Eduardo Goncalves, said: “The Government needs to announce a date for its bill. It can’t just sit there and do nothing while endangered animals are senselessly slaughtered to satisfy the bloodlust of a few idiots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Please help by writing to your MP, your letters make a difference and help show the huge groundswell of support for this issue."

You can write to your MP here: https://www.writetothem.com

To find out more about the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting go to www.bantrophyhunting.org