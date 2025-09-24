All aboard to calm Sheffield Freshers’ financial fears

Students arriving in Sheffield for Freshers Week have been encouraged to make sure they use their local bus services for an easy and great value way to get around the city.

There’s so much more to student life than lectures and libraries – especially in Sheffield. Whether you’re heading to societies, sports events, or on a night out, being able to travel more affordably makes all the difference.

Local buses have great options to travel at an affordable price. A Sheffield Student Single costs just £1.70 with a Zoom Beyond 18-21 Travel Pass (available from Travel South Yorkshire, see www.travelsouthyorkshire.com/en-gb/landingpage/18-21-pass). The Student Single is available for students to buy for any single journey on a Stagecoach bus in Sheffield, and is only available to buy on bus.

Meanwhile, Weekly MegaRider bus tickets are just £13 for the week – allowing unlimited travel on all Stagecoach buses in Sheffield. And a 28-Day Student MegaRider ticket is only £50 for unlimited travel – less than £2 per day! To use Student Tickets, you will need a valid student ID card (NUS, TOTUM, or university ID) – and don’t forget to show it to your driver!

Explore Sheffield by bus

In contrast, for a student, it can cost around £4,000 per year to maintain a car, with costs including fuel, insurance, and repairs – that’s roughly £328 per month.

Matt Kitchin, managing director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “For great value travel, a student bus pass offers cost-effective convenience and freedom, ensuring you can travel wherever and whenever you need to, without breaking the bank.”

The comments come after Stagecoach’s research found that half of students worry about having enough money for essentials, and, according to the latest UCAS insights report, 58% of students feel concerned about managing their finances once they start university.

Buses can also be an easy way for students, new to Sheffield, to explore the city. For many students, university is the first time they’re living away from home – and the first time they’re navigating a new city or town alone; understandably, that can be a little overwhelming. In fact, Stagecoach’s research shows that 40% of students worry about how to get around a new area.

Matt added: “Using the Stagecoach App, you can see your bus live on a map, so you'll always know when it's coming, so you can have that extra 10 minutes in bed and buy your ticket on the app, so you easily budget for the month, knowing your bus travel is sorted.”

-- To make the most of your time in Sheffield, by bus, find out more at https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/yorkshire/student-bus-pass-sheffield-unirider-stagecoach.