Alex has his feet firmly on the ground as a St Luke’s volunteer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alex Williamson is aiming for a life in the clouds as he sets his sights on a career as airline cabin crew.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But for the time being the Aston Academy student has both feet firmly on the ground as he joins the volunteer team supporting St Luke’s Hospice.

Every Saturday afternoon, 15-year-old Alex volunteers at the popular St Luke’s city centre shop on The Moor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And although his career plans and his volunteering might seem worlds apart, he points out that his role within the charity’s retail operation could prove very useful in the future.

Alex volunteers at the popular St Luke's city centre shop.

“I have always loved helping people and I love to travel so having both those things in a job would be really good,” he says.

“And one thing I have gained in my year with St Luke’s has been the experience of customer service and dealing with many different types of people - all the same things you would do up in the sky.”

Alex already knew about St Luke’s because his mum Sarah has been a nurse with the organisation for 12 years and he grew up around events like the annual St Luke’s Festival of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Because my mum works for St Luke’s, I know that they care for people who are the end of their lives, not just at the hospice but also in the community, going into people’s homes.

“I thought it would be nice to give something back to the community and St Luke’s is a really good cause so when I saw a volunteering opening had come up at The Moor I thought I’d give it a try.”

During his four hours at The Moor, Alex will find himself doing everything from processing stock to arranging shop floor displays, attending the fitting rooms, accepting stock donations and dealing with customers queries and sales.

“I love it all and every single Saturday I enjoy coming in because it’s all amazing,” he says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Each week is different and it’s lovely to be able to see the smile when you’ve helped a customer and perhaps made their day a little bit better - there’s a real sense of giving back.

“I really enjoy talking to all the people who come in and giving them that bit of extra help.”

His long-term plan may well take him far away from Sheffield but Alex is sure the experience he is gaining as a St Luke’s volunteer will be helpful when he finishes his education and stars to pursue his career dreams.

And that’s why he is encouraging other young people to explore the full range of St Luke’s volunteer opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would tell everyone to definitely do it because you there’s a feeling of welcome, you are part of a great team and you make friends,” he says.

“It’s such a good opportunity to get some experience too and to contribute to such a good cause, helping St Luke’s and helping other people.”

To find out more about St Luke’s volunteering opportunities visit stlukeshospice.org.uk/volunteer/opportunities