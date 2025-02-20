Aldi stores in Yorkshire benefit from £600 million investment

Since 2017, Aldi has invested almost £600 million to upgrade its stores across the UK, including 56 in Yorkshire.

Its store enhancement programme has seen the UK’s fourth largest supermarket focus on expanding its fresh, chilled and food-to-go offerings, while also creating simpler layouts and energy efficient LED lighting.

The stores that have undergone the changes include five in Sheffield; 183 Archer Road, 232 Handsworth Road, Fox Valley Way, Drakehouse Way and Unit 1, 2 Flora Street.

Aldi is now preparing for the next stage of development, which will see nearly £67 million invested in existing stores throughout 2025.

The new phase will bring further improvements, including additional in-store features such as improved Bakery and Health and Beauty fixtures for customers. Stores will also benefit from CO2 refrigeration upgrades, contributing to an estimated reduction in carbon emissions equivalent to heating over 6,500 homes, when the programme is complete.

Jonathan Neale, Managing Director of National Real Estate at Aldi UK, said: “Aldi’s £67m investment is a major step forward in our commitment to delivering an even better shopping experience for our customers across Britain.

“Building on the success of our previous upgrades, we’re enhancing store layouts and improving efficiency in stores. This investment reflects our dedication to providing customers with more sustainable stores, convenience and an improved shopping experience nationwide.”

Aldi is also investing approximately £650 million in new store openings across the UK in 2025.