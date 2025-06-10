Ahead of International Day of Play, Barbie appoint Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill as its first UK Play Ambassador

Ahead of International Day of Play on 11th June, Mattel, Inc., a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world, announces its Barbie® brand has partnered with Olympic Champion Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill to appoint her as its first UK Barbie Play Ambassador.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Highlighting how making time for play is just as important as hobbies like learning musical instruments or sports, the role will see the decorated sportswoman and heptathlon champion Dame Jessica support children’s access to play this summer as the brand donates 1,000 dolls and playsets to the charity In Kind Direct, who will distribute the Barbie dolls across their charitable network of schools, hospitals, and community centres across the UK.

As part of the new initiative, mum of two Dame Jessica visited Appletree Childcare in her local community in Sheffield, where the preschool's students were the first children to receive a gift box of 100 Barbie dolls and playsets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dame Jessica says: “In elite sport, we learn how important training and dedicating time to our craft is – and since becoming a parent, I encourage my children to spend just as much time playing as they do pursuing other hobbies like sports and music. Play is an essential part of their development and gives them the freedom to dream big, just like I have always done.”

Toys will be donated to schools and communities from across the UK by In Kind Direct, the UK's leading product giving charity with a focus on childhood play.

Barbie has long championed the benefits of doll play and teamed up with Cardiff University for a multi-year study, with findings showing that playing with dolls may activate parts of children’s brains that are associated with building social processing skills like empathy.

The research originated as 91% of parents rank empathy as a social skill, they would like their child to develop, but only 26% were aware that doll play could help their child develop skills

To further support parents in understanding the role of play, Barbie has consulted leading child development expert and author of ‘The Brain that Loves to Play’ Dr Jacqueline Harding who recommends a daily minimum of 15 minutes of imaginative doll play, which can have a potential positive impact on a child’s language acquisition, social and emotional growth and brain development. As children’s brains are inherently designed to be playful, engaging in imaginative play can foster creativity, problem-solving skills, and social understanding, meaning that even as little as 15 minutes of quality play can have a significant impact on a child’s development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Jacqueline’s research with thousands of children over the last twenty years uses the Tomorrow's Child Assessment Tool and has revealed the extent to which children involve themselves in an activity, demonstrating the efficacy of deep play. During doll play, her observations have consistently shown that young children are rarely silent; in fact, they talk more during imaginative play, which helps develop social skills.

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill is the first UK Barbie Play Ambassador

Dr Jaqueline Harding adds: “Doll play is an often overlooked yet powerful tool for supporting language acquisition and social emotional developmental in children. Our brains are naturally wired to learn through play and research from Cardiff University, along with my own findings, shows that play is not just enjoyable, it is essential. Even just 15 minutes of imaginative play can positively influence a child’s cognitive and emotional growth.”

Toys will be donated to schools and communities from across the UK by In Kind Direct, the UK's leading product giving charity with a focus on childhood play. Michael Gidney, CEO at In Kind Direct says "In Kind Direct is thrilled to partner with Barbie, to give the gift of play through toys to children across the UK. Through Mattel's generous donation of Barbie dolls, we are ensuring children are given the opportunity to embrace the joy and developmental benefits of play this summer."

In addition to donating toys, the Barbie brand is also supporting the British Toy & Hobby Association (BTHA) in their ‘Make Time 2 Play’ mission through resources on their website www.maketime2.play.co.uk giving parents doll play ideas through their dedicated Make Time 2 Play app, and donating 150 dolls to the BTHA and Play Commission’s parliamentary event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barbie invites parents, guardians, and educators to encourage doll play as an element of a child’s daily routine. As part of UN’s International Day of Play, families worldwide can celebrate by dedicating time to unstructured, imaginative play—because playtime is more than fun.

Parents and caregivers can visit https://shop.mattel.com/pages/barbie-benefits-of-play to learn more about research with Cardiff University and access resources. Full Barbie benefits of doll play study white paper can be found https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/human-neuroscience/articles/10.3389/fnhum.2020.560176/full .

Since 2019, Barbie has donated $250,000 globally to non-profit partners that work directly with girls to support and enable them to reach their full potential.