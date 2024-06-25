Age no barrier to enjoying the world around us

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Age is no barrier when it comes to stopping, taking a deep breath and appreciating the world around us.

As part of its ongoing intergenerational project, bringing young and old together in a range of community outreach activities, eight Senior School pupils at Sheffield independent school Westbourne joined up with members of the Totley Well With Nature group.

Participants enjoyed a guided conversation about nature, a craft activity using summer flowers and grasses to create mandalas and a mindfulness session where everyone reflected on the textures, smells, sights and sounds of nature.

“This was a heartwarming and enriching experience for all, highlighting the deep connections we can make through nature and mindfulness,” said Westbourne Director of Futures Rebecca Wilcox.

“At Westbourne, we recognise the importance of intergenerational events in fostering community spirit and mutual learning.

“We look forward to more such sessions that bring together different generations to learn and grow from each other.”

Totley Well with Nature group was set up by Caroline Cook during lockdown to reach out to elderly and isolated community members via Zoom.

The group now meets at the Cross Scythes pub in Totley every Monday from 11am to 12:30pm.

Sessions cost £7.50 each and include coffee and chat, discussions on nature topics, and mindfulness exercises.