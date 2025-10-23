AES Engineering receives King’s Award

“Sustainability isn’t built into the strategy here, it is the strategy and it is the golden thread that runs through everything AES Engineering does.”

Those were the words of HM Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire Dame Hilary Chapman as she handed over the King’s Award for Enterprise in the sustainable development category.

Dame Hilary presented the Grant of Appointment and a trophy bearing the Emblem to managing director Chris Rea at the company’s headquarters in Rotherham.

She said it was the most prestigious award a business could gain and had been for 50 years, with just 199 granted across the UK last year, and 27 in the sustainable development category – AES Engineering being the only South Yorkshire recipient.

HM Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire Dame Hilary Chapman presents the King's Award to company founder Chris Rea

“It is highly competitive and only 20 per cent of all those who apply are successful. This category is very important and gaining control of the climate crisis was recognised as a high priority by our previous Monarch Queen Elizabeth and our present monarch King Charles.

“You must show unquestionable commitment to sustainability and at AES that is certainly the case. This is the 16th award the company has received but it is the first time the overall holding company has won the award, which is remarkable.

“Sustainability isn’t built into the strategy here, it is the strategy, and it is the golden thread that runs through everything AES does,” she added.

To gain the award a company must demonstrate commitment to sustainable development over two years, have built sustainability into the company’s strategy and be able to show proof of positive outcomes.

The King's Award

Dame Hilary said all of this was evident and picked out the new tree walk at Mill Close, the commitment to spending £29m on environmental projects by 2029, achieving Net Zero every year since 2021 and launching Betterworld.Solutions as highlights.

Vice Lord-Lieutenant Jane Marshall read the award citation, and Mr Rea said the process involved in obtaining a King’s Award had always been extremely thorough and now appeared even tougher.

He said: “You don’t get this award for no reason. You must display forceful evidence of what a business has achieved over a period of time.

“As a management team and a group of people we are still up for the challenge of being sustainable and being successful.”

On the announcement of the award in May, he said: “A King’s Award is the ultimate establishment to business award and a huge boost to morale and motivation, but this award is particularly special as it encourages AES Engineering Ltd to continue to invest in sustainability.”

The accolade is valid for five years and means the company can fly the King’s Award flag at Mill Close, use the emblem on stationery, advertising and products.