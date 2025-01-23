Adrian’s triple running challenge for Emmaus Sheffield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Adrian Colliver is taking on three major running challenges in 2025 as he supports the charity that supports him.

Emmaus Sheffield is the drug and alcohol free project that provides a home, support and work for formerly homeless people in the city.

Through its Social Enterprise programme it aims to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.

And it is in recognition of the continued support he receives from the Emmaus Sheffield team that 40-year-old Adrian is now in training for three running challenges - the Sheffield Half Marathon, the Leeds Half Marathon and the York Marathon.

Adrian is taking on three running challenges for Emmaus Sheffield.

“At Emmaus Sheffield we try to promote a healthier lifestyle as part of the support we offer Companions, working with them to make small lifestyle changes, which could lead to improved health and wellbeing, both physically and mentally,” said the charity’s Marketing and Development Manager Charley Fedorenko.

“Adrian has set himself a goal to improve his health and fitness in 2025 and to challenge himself more.

“He has joined the gym and is already training towards the marathons and he would like to use his challenge to raise vital funds for Emmaus Sheffield, giving back to those who are supporting his current journey.

“By supporting Adrian in any way you can, you will be helping to motivate him to reach, and hopefully exceed, his goal.

“All the money raised will go directly into our project and will allow us to continue to offer the high level of support needed.”

To support Adrian in his running challenge visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/emmaussheffield-2025challenge