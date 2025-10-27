Adoptober: Urgent appeal for trio of overlooked dogs in Sheffield

Can you help RSPCA Sheffield Branch this Adoptober?

Three overlooked dogs in the care of RSPCA Sheffield Branch are each urgently looking for a forever home!

Cane Corso Princess, Bully Crossbreed Goose and German Shepherd Belle have been in the care of the branch - who run Sheffield Animal Centre - for far too long and making them some of the ‘longest stays’ in their care. (Besties in kennels - Goose and Princess pictured together)

Their appeal comes as research from the RSPCA* found that while the average time for all breeds of dogs between being ready to rehome and then finding a loving forever family is 41 days, but larger breeds of dogs can wait much longer.

Adoptober

These figures are in stark contrast to the short time smaller dog breeds had to wait before finding their forever home. The average length of stay for Yorkshire terriers was just seven days, for chihuahuas, it was 12 days, and cocker spaniels 16 days.

As Adoptober draws to a close - RSPCA Sheffield Branch - hopes a rehoming appeal will find the forever homes they all truly deserve.

Animal care officer Sadie Smith said: “We really want to shine the spotlight on Princess, Goose and Belle this Adoptober. They have been sadly overlooked and each has had a run of bad luck.

“But we’re hoping to turn that around and find them the most perfect homes where they can have all the love and snuggles they want!”

Princess has been looking for a home since April 2024 and is the branch’s longest stay dog.

The two-year-old was sadly abandoned and had a painful eye condition. Thankfully following the treatment she needed she is all better and is ready to find her forever home.

Sadie said: “Once she is your friend - boy is she your friend! This girl is super friendly and she adores being with you and loves going on adventures.

“With all this girl has been through, trusting humans completely can be a struggle but she tries her hardest to see the best in us all.

“When she becomes a little unsure or overwhelmed by new people in some settings, she will simply try to avoid and get herself away to where she feels comfortable again.

“A lot of our work with this girl has been confidence building – showing her that the world can be a fun and loving place.

“We therefore feel she will be best suited to a family with older teens who are confident around goofy, bouncy dogs - especially when she settles. We will of course do meets to make sure everyone is comfortable. Potential adopters must also have had some experience with nervous large, guardian breed dogs.”

While Princess has made several dog friends at the centre, she could possibly live with another dog.

Goose is a wonderful, bright, energetic, two-year-old, who is very cuddly and loves new and familiar adventures with his humans. Sadly Goose has found going through his teenage moments in kennels a little challenging, but he is now enjoying life in a wonderful foster home. He has been looking for a home since August 2024!

“In foster care he has learned to adapt over the last month to a normal household schedule, learning that things are calm and not constant excitement during the weekday,” said Sadie.

“He loves mealtimes and has very quickly learned the word ‘hungry’. It's adorable to watch his head tilt as he concentrates on what you’re saying.

“He is very clever and likes to learn tricks that include agility and lots of sniffing! He is wonderful on the lead but being in new surroundings means that there are so many interesting distractions - so we are working on his recall off lead and he is showing great promise!

“Goose is wonderful with all other dogs and would be a wonderful addition to any household looking for an ever-curious, attentive, clever, loving boy. He just needs some time and attention while settling in and will flourish further with more training to keep his brain engaged.”

Goose is looking for a home with large dog savvy, older teens who are used to large bouncy dogs and could potentially live with another dog friend.

Belle is an amazing pooch who has already been through so much in her short life and sadly has spent a lot of time in kennels after having a lack of socialisation in her life before coming into RSPCA care. She has been looking for a home since March this year.

Sadie said: “We have been working alongside a behaviourist with Belle and she is doing amazingly well and her new family will need to keep up her plan and continue this in the new home.

“Belle can be unsure of new people and situations and so we need a home that will allow Belle to live life at her pace without added pressures and teach her how fun life can be but in a way that she is comfortable with.

“We are happy to offer any adopters additional behavioural support with this so for that reason we are looking for a home for Belle that is local to our rehoming centre.”

Belle is looking for an adult-only and a ‘low traffic’ household as people coming and going can upset her. She would also need to be the only animal in the home.

“Once she is comfy Belle is your typical chatty, loving and loyal shepherd,” said Sadie. “She will make someone an amazing addition to their family!”

Getting a pet brings a lot of joy, but before committing, it’s important to understand the costs. The RSPCA pet cost calculator can help you prepare. It’s also important to consider pet insurance to protect against unexpected costs.

More information about dogs and other animals available for adoption can be found on the RSPCA’s ‘Findapet’ webpage.

What’s Adoptober?

We dedicate every October to raising awareness of the amazing animals who are looking for homes in RSPCA centres and branches, after being rescued from heartbreaking cruelty and neglect. Each one is unique, special and deserves to feel the joy of being in a loving home.

*Data is from dogs in RSPCA national care (not dogs in our network of branches which are run as individual charities in their own right) - from 2020 to 2025. Please note the breeds mentioned include cross breeds. The calculations are based on the time from the dog being ready to be rehomed and when they move to their new home. Some dogs spend months and even years in our care being rehabilitated or cannot be rehomed until court cases have concluded.