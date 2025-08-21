Adding Strictly sparkle to care home dancing for health project

Sheffield care home charity Sheffcare is adding a little Strictly sparkle to its residents’ fitness programme with a new dance project.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspired by research from the University of Edinburgh highlighting the benefits of dance for wellbeing, Sheffcare’s Dementia and Wellbeing Manager, Kathryn Rawling, aimed to develop a programme that combines music and movement to support residents’ health and happiness.

And as a result of that research, the charity has formed a partnership with dance specialist Tracey Barnes, of Dancing for Health CIC, the non-profit organisation that uses dance as a physical and social activity to help the elderly, disabled and people with long term health conditions, anxiety, stress, depression or loneliness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffcare were encouraged by Yorkshire Sport to gain funding for the project from Sports England.

Sheffcare Dementia and Wellbeing Manager Kathryn Rawling has developed a programme that combines music and movement to support residents’ health and happiness.

A specially-funded 20-week seated dance class led by Tracey at Sheffcare’s specialist dementia home Valley Wood in Heeley will then be rolled out to the other eight Sheffcare homes across the city, benefiting almost 500 residents and giving home activity workers new skills and tools to sustain the project into the future.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for both organisations to collaborate and do some co-working,” said Kathryn.

“The benefits of music for those people living with dementia is indisputable and putting this alongside formulated dancing will increase health benefits for our residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Research has shown that dancing can help reduce the risk of developing dementia and we want to explore if it can also help to slow down progression or even improve a person’s cognitive ability?

“The project and funding will enable Dancing for Health to create specific dance content for residents within Sheffcare care homes who are living with dementia.

“These sessions are based on previous very successful trials for other health issues such as Parkinsons disease, which have met with high levels of success.”