Achievement in Dance award for talented Sheffield theatre company

Sheffield’s young stars of the future lit up the stage as they gave an award-winning performance at a national showcase of junior theatre talent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Easy Street Theatre Company, which is based at the Merlin Theatre in Nether Edge, offers its members a combination of educational learning and practical performance experience in a diverse and supportive environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And at the Musical Theatre International Junior Theatre Festival in Birmingham, the team picked up the Achievement in Dance award for their performance of songs from the live stage version of a family animated movie hit Madagascar.

It’s the latest in a string of awards for the company which was voted best Youth Theatre in the North East 2020 and 2021 and won the NODA Best Youth Theatre award for 2021.

The Easy Street youngsters with their Achievement in Dance award

Previous productions have included Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Footloose, West Side Story Sister Act, Chicago, Grease Back to the 80s, Disney’s Frozen, We Will Rock You, Phantom of the Opera, Sweeney Todd and Legally Blonde.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the Easy Street Juniors will be back on stage at the Merlin on July 6 for two performances on the full stage version of Madagascar, the story of a lion who sets off on an adventure from the Central Park Zoo in New York to the exotic African island.

Madagascar: The Musical will be on stage at the Merlin at 11am and 2pm and tickets are available now at https://easystreettheatre.org/home