Achievement in Dance award for talented Sheffield theatre company
Easy Street Theatre Company, which is based at the Merlin Theatre in Nether Edge, offers its members a combination of educational learning and practical performance experience in a diverse and supportive environment.
And at the Musical Theatre International Junior Theatre Festival in Birmingham, the team picked up the Achievement in Dance award for their performance of songs from the live stage version of a family animated movie hit Madagascar.
It’s the latest in a string of awards for the company which was voted best Youth Theatre in the North East 2020 and 2021 and won the NODA Best Youth Theatre award for 2021.
Previous productions have included Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Footloose, West Side Story Sister Act, Chicago, Grease Back to the 80s, Disney’s Frozen, We Will Rock You, Phantom of the Opera, Sweeney Todd and Legally Blonde.
And the Easy Street Juniors will be back on stage at the Merlin on July 6 for two performances on the full stage version of Madagascar, the story of a lion who sets off on an adventure from the Central Park Zoo in New York to the exotic African island.
Madagascar: The Musical will be on stage at the Merlin at 11am and 2pm and tickets are available now at https://easystreettheatre.org/home